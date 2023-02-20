Red-hot Rashford nets double as Man United outclass Leicester

MANCHESTER: Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford’s superb run of form continued as he netted a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Sunday to extend his scoring streak to five games. It was exactly what his side needed as they weathered an early storm from the visitors. Leicester were left to rue those near misses when Rashford latched onto a pass down the right from Bruno Fernandes and rifled the ball across keeper Danny Ward and into the net after 25 minutes at Old Trafford. United were a different side after the break as Rashford bagged his second in the 56th minute, cutting in from the left and tearing into the box before guiding the ball home to register his 14th league goal of the season and his 25th in all competitions. Substitute Jadon Sancho added a brilliant third five minutes later when Martinez won the ball in midfield to allow Rashford to feed Sancho, who played a quick exchange of passes with Fernandes before drilling home. United moved on to 49 points, three behind second-placed Manchester City after 24 games and five adrift of leaders Arsenal.