Survivors dug out in Turkey, but many pray to find a body to mourn

Survivors were still being dug out of the rubble in earthquake-hit Turkey, but for many grieving families their only hope is that the remains of their loved ones will be found so that they can mourn at their grave site. “Would you pray to find a dead body? We do … to deliver the body to the family,” said bulldozer operator Akin Bozkurt as his machine clawed at the rubble of a destroyed building in the town of Kahramanmaras. “You recover a body from under tonnes of rubble. Families are waiting with hope,” Bozkurt said. “They want to have a burial ceremony. They want a grave.” According to Islamic tradition, the dead should be buried as quickly as possible. The head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, Yunus Sezer, said the search and rescue efforts would largely end on Sunday night. More than 46,000 people have been killed after the 7.8-magnitude quake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6. The toll is expected to soar, with some 345,000 apartments in Turkey now known to have been destroyed, and many still missing.