Countrywide elections must be held on same time

As the date of holding polls is well in demand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that the general elections should be held across the country at the same time. Addressing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention in Rawalpindi on Sunday, the security czar said his “party is fully prepared” for the elections. He added that they were not afraid of the elections. Firing a fresh salvo at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (court arrest movement), Sanaullah said that the government’s response would be “far beyond his imagination. According to the interior minister, Imran Khan’s agenda is to push the country towards chaos and anarchy.