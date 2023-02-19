Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi first look out

In 2021, celebrated Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his dream project. The said Netflix venture is based on Lahore’s Red Light District. Now, the first look of GangubaiKathiawadi filmmaker’s Heeramandi is finally out.

After much speculation, Netflix India has finally revealed the full cast of the period drama series as well. Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Ali and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles, the series screams grandeur and opulence – a niche Bhansali has mastered.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali welcomes you to the world where courtesans were queens,” the teaser said. The caption of the said clip read, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur combined with their awe-inspiring talent and elegance. Tell us a more iconic duo, we’ll wait!”

Clad in gold heavy ensembles and kundun jewellery, the director has once again joined hands with his Padmaavat costume designers, Rimpal and Harpreet. In another post, the actors donned black and copper lehenga cholis with antique jewels.

Heeramandi explores stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of the Heeramandi, a buzzing red-light district prior to the Partition of the subcontinent. The project is about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas, and also promises Bhansali’s trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.

“Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world,” mentioned Bhansali.