Ana de Armas says social media ruined the ‘concept of a movie star’ for new generations

Ana de Armas is opening up about her perspective on social media and its impact on being a movie star. In an interview with Vanity Fair for their Hollywood 2023 Issue, the Blonde star said because of social media, she feels “like the new generations don’t have that concept” of movie stars like Marilyn Monroe.

“There is so much information out there and oversharing,” she continued. “The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we’ve done that to ourselves – nobody’s keeping anything from anyone anymore.”

The Knives Out actress said she doesn’t use social media much, except for Instagram occasionally to promote her work. “I barely use it because I just feel like things are always wrong on social media,” de Armas added.

“It’s tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight, or something about your private life, to keep people interested in you,” she explained. “You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult.”

Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page, who is also in the magazine’s Hollywood Issue, had a different take on the notion that the movie star is dead. He said, “I’m not sure that I was ever in love with going to a movie to see the actor. I go to the movies to see the movie.”

“It’s like crying that there are no rock star sound designers anymore,” the actor added. “This one department isn’t getting this outsized amount of attention that they got used to for a while? Cry me a river, man.”

Jennifer Aniston has previously been outspoken about her thoughts on the concept. In a 2022 interview with Allure magazine, the Friends actress responded to a comment about the “mass-fame phenomenon,” saying, “I feel like it’s dying.

There are no more movie stars. There’s no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun.”