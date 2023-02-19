Rani looks intense in new poster of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Every time she appears on the big screen, she makes sure to leave the audience mighty impressed with her acting chops. Rani, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, is now all set to be seen in the film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri today, the makers released an official poster of the film. The release date of the trailer was also unveiled.

In the poster, Rani is seen with two kids. She is seen holding a baby in her arms while the second kid is seen standing next to her. The actress has an intense look on her face. Along with the poster, the team wrote, “In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023. #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway trailer coming on 23rd February 2023.”

The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and it is inspired by true events. It will showcase the story of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children. It is shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India. The film is slated to hit theatres on 17th March 2023.

Earlier, in a statement, Rani spoke about the film and said that it is ‘close to her heart’. She said, “These are stories that need to be told. I’m hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group. These films not only entertain audiences but also deliver a great message to people. I want to do movies that are about hope and love.”