Ali, Danyal Zafar’s first duet ‘Raat Din’ grabs netizens attention

The talented singer Ali Zafar, whose fan base and praises tell us a lot about his majesty, recently announced the addition of another song to his extensive discography. The 42-year-old celebrity will be working with his younger brother Danyal Zafar, who has already made multiple appearances at his brother’s concerts in various places. The musician brothers will release Raat Din, a piece of art that recounts a story with breathtaking graphics, a captivating soundscape, and original CGI work that has never been used by any local artist before.

The singer of Ajj Din Vehre Vich posted a lengthy letter to Instagram to share with his devoted followers, “There is no feeling quite like falling in love. It’s a fascinatingly complex emotion that can bring both joy and sorrow in the same breath, transcending time and space in the moments spent with your lover. It’s rather intriguing that to express this unique experience, language often serves as a barrier and therefore, poetry, music or art are better suited to communicate what cannot be put into words.”

The Channo singer continued, “Raat Din’ is an experiment in love created with my co-director and CGI artist @the_bazilism over weeks of hard work – also featuring my first duet with @danyalzee who co-directed the video and produced the audio.”

He added further. “It is also the first in the series of animated videos we @lightingalerecords will bring for you in the coming weeks. You can click on the link in my bio to watch the full video and more to come.”

Zafar said in his closing statement, “And on this day that we celebrate love I hope that watching this will help you reconnect to those special moments one more time.”