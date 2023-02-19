Salman Khan makes a swagger appearance as he heads out of the city in style

Superstar Salman Khan recently made headlines after he made a starry appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Their reunion got their fans super excited. Even the audience was elated to see them recreating the Karan Arjun magic on the big screen again. Pathaan has been enjoying an unstoppable run at the box office since day one. Meanwhile, Salman was seen making a swagger appearance in the city today.

Earlier today, the superstar was seen jetting off to an undisclosed location. He was clicked at the Kalina private airport in Mumbai. Salman, who never fails to impress when it comes to fashion, was seen sporting a black vest styled with a shaded black jacket and red ripped jeans. He completed his look with his stubble, cool sunnies and lots of swag. The actor was surrounded by his bodyguards and security as he made his way to the airport.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, his fans were seen gushing over his kickass style. A fan commented, “No one can ever overtake Salman Khan’s style of jeans. he had it so before of this styling era.” Another fan wrote, “Swagman Khan.” One of the comments also read, “No one matches the swag level of salman khan.” Some also said that ‘Tiger is back’.

Meanwhile, Salman recently launched the first song of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song titled Naiyo Lagda featured him and Pooja Hedge. Their fans were thrilled to see them in the romantic number. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and it also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid 2023. Post that, he will be seen in Tiger 3 which is one of the most highly-anticipated films of this year. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman is also a part of Kick 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.