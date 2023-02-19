Guptill hammers ton as Quetta outplay Karachi by six runs in thriller

KARACHI: Martin Guptill hammered first century of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by six runs in a thrilling match at the National Bank Cricket Arena here on Sunday evening. Chasing a modest target of 169, Karachi just fell six runs short. Their main run getters were undefeated Shoaib Malik (71) and Irfan Khan (37). The duo tried their best till the end to help their team reach home but lady luck was not on their side. Malik knock off 49 balls included 8 boundaries and one six while Irfan innings off 29 balls included three sixes and one four. Mohammad Husnain claimed two wickets while Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Qais Ahmed had one wicket apiece.

Quetta’s Guptill scores first ton of PSL-8: Earlier, opener Martin Guptill hammered century to help Quetta score 168 for the loss of seven wickets. Guptill smacked pacer Andrew Tye for 30 runs in the 19th over of the innings to reach his century. The New Zealander made 117 off 67 balls, with the help of 12 fours and five sixes, and was dismissed on the final ball of the innings. Guptill, who has played 47 Tests, 198 ODIs and 122 T20Is over the course of his international career, looked in great touch and smashed the ball to all parts of the ground, putting the Karachi’s bowlers to the sword. The right-hander took his time to get going but unleashed at the backend of the innings to help his side post a competitive total on the board. Guptill was roped in by the Gladiators in the supplementary category during the PSL Draft in December 2022. Iftikhar Ahmed was the other main contributor with a fine knock of 32 off 27 balls. After losing four wickets for just 23 runs, Guptill and Iftikhar build the Quetta innings with their sublime batting. Imad Wasim and Aamer Yamin claimed three wickets apiece for Karachi.