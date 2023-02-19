Court to indict Sh Rashid on March 2 in Zardari allegations case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday fixed March 2 to formally charge Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid in a case related to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Zardari. The former interior minister, who is a close ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, is facing serious charges as he levelled allegations against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman for plotting to assassinate the former premier. The court has ordered to ensure the former interior minister’s appearance on the said date. On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Rashid in the same case against surety bonds of Rs50,000 after he filed a bail plea.

He was in the Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the same case. The police have also submitted a challan against Rashid. During the hearing, the AML chief requested the court to set March 15 as the date for indictment, saying that he has to participate in a conference. At this, the judge said that the high court has given its orders and the date cannot be extended. “We will see when the trial starts,” the court remarked.