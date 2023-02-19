Attempts being made to ‘pressurise’ judges

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday separately met with former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, former minister Sheikh Rashid and noted columnists at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, a private TV channel reported. During meetings, Imran Khan said the ‘incompetent’ rulers have resorted to retaliatory actions out of fear of a loss in elections. He said he has directed his party workers and leaders to get ready for their ‘court arrest’ movement. He said they will voluntarily court arrest to achieve ‘real independence’. He claimed attempts were being made through illegal phone tapping to pressurize judges, and prevent them from playing their role for the supremacy of the Constitution. The chief election commissioner, he alleged, is a key supporter of the PDM in constitutional violations. On the other hand, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid met with Mr Khan after his release from prison. Imran also presented Rashid with a box of cigar as a gift.

The former minister said whoever delayed elections beyond 90 days will be a traitor. Separately, Imran Khan blamed a “failure of intelligence” and the “state’s lack of clear proactive anti-terrorism policy” for the terrorist attack in Karachi and a spike in terrorism in the country’s urban centres. “Strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office. Once again our brave police were targeted,” former prime minister Imran Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle. He said that the sudden spike in terrorism, especially in the urban centres, reflected a failure of intelligence and the absence of a clear and proactive anti-terrorism policy from the Pakistani state.