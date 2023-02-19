FIA summons Farrukh Habib over ‘misuse of power’

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday summoned a prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader on February 21. The FIA said former state minister Farrukh Habib has been summoned over alleged corruption and misuse of authority. According to a private news channel, Farrukh Habib has been accused of committing corruption in the National Textile University, Faisalabad in connivance with its rector, Tanveer Hussain. The FIA has asked the PTI leader to appear before the FIA composite circle, Faisalabad. Farrukh Habib also shared the FIA’s notice on Twitter, saying he received the “bogus” notice and that he stood firm with Imran Khan and will continue to raise his voice for the truth. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued a summons to the PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi for February 20 (tomorrow) in the Muhammad Khan Bhatti case. The NAB notification stated that Moonis has been summoned in a case related to receiving kickbacks in tenders of the highways’ division.