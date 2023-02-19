IG Punjab for speeding up recruitment process of martyr’s children

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to tighten ongoing police crackdown in all districts, including the provincial capital, to arrest the proclaimed offenders. He emphasized upon that National identity cards of proclaimed offenders wanted in serious crimes should be cancelled through close coordination with NADRA. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the passports of those proclaimed offenders who are absconding abroad should be canceled with close contact with the plaintiffs of the FIR, beside measure of their arrest in coordination with the Interpol and FIA .IG Punjab directed that the investigation officers should spare no effort for achieving the targets of arresting the proclaimed offenders with hard work and commitment and keep in constant contact with the plaintiffs of the cases so that noose around proclaimed offenders can be tightened by the help of exchange of information and intelligence.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that all available resources should be used for the security of the PSL matches in the Gaddafi Stadium and the best arrangements should be made for the security of the players, match officials and cricket fans coming for the PSL matches. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the crackdown against drug peddlers in the vicinity of all major educational institutions and hostels should be expedited and operations against drug peddlers should be conducted on in the vicinity of educational institutions on daily basis. IG Punjab said that the RPOs, DPOs should personally monitor the combing operations to eliminate the scourge of modern drugs, especially ice (crystalline meth). He reiterated that the officers who do not take strong action against the drug dealers have no right of any sympathy. IG Punjab while directing the process of departmental recruitment of the children of martyrs of Lahore Police said that the children of all the police personnel who died during the service should also be given priority during recruitment. He directed that special focus should be given on cases of rape, disappearance and kidnapping of children and I will again take update after 15 days. IG Punjab has given a deadline to complete all pending case files of 2022 within one month. He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at the CCPO office today and giving instructions to the officers. In the meeting, he issued orders for the arrest of proclaimed offenders, eradication of drugs and the elimination of crimes related to children.

Talking to the officers, IG Punjab said that the Lahore police team is fully empowered and consists of the best officers from all over Punjab, who should take better performance from the subordinate staff to serve the citizens and protect life and property. He said that improving the welfare of Lahore Police is one of the top priorities and all possible cooperation will continue in this regard. IG Punjab said circle officers will be given prizes who arrest maximum proclaimed offenders and timely resolve grievances of citizens. IG Punjab directed all SSPs and SPs to use modern technology effectively for crime control. He directed to increase IT-based facilities in police service centers for the convenience of citizens and service delivery should be further improved in the light of the feedback received from the citizens. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Sohail Sukhera participated in the meeting while DIG IT Ahsan Younas, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, and SSPs, SPs SDPOs of investigation Operation wing were also present.

An MOU has been signed between Punjab Police and Aspire Group of Schools and Colleges to provide educational facilities to the children of Punjab Police employees, according to which the children of police martyrs will be admitted to the schools and colleges managed by Aspire Group with free education, admission fee and free uniform. Moreover, the children of serving and retired employees will be given 50% discount on admission, tuition fee and purchase of uniform. In a ceremony held at Central Police office, Addl IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara and Aspire Group CEO Syeda Nazish Umar Shah and Group Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed signed the MOU. Speaking at the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that provision of quality education to children of police employees in the best schools and colleges is among my top priorities. He said that due to their limited resources, police employees are not able to get their children admitted in good educational institutions, so the MOU between Punjab Police and Aspire Group will be an important milestone to free them from this worry. IG Punjab directed the officers to take special steps to inform the police force in all districts about the MOU so that maximum number of employees can benefit from this facility. He expressed these views while talking to the officers at the MOU signing ceremony with Aspire Group of Schools and Colleges at the Central Police Office.