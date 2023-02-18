Karachi police office attackers identified as investigation underway

At least two Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan terrorists have been identified, a day after gunmen assaulted the Karachi Police Office (KPO) in the country’s latest terror attack.

Three members of the security forces and a civilian were martyred in the latest incident, while several other security force personnel were injured as suicide bombers were slain and another blew himself up after barging into the police station.

Soon after the clearance operation in the country’s largest metropolis, a high-level investigation was launched. Two militants killed in the retaliatory strike were from the country’s northern area, which borders Afghanistan.

Reports in local media quoting sources claimed that the attacker who blew himself was identified as Kifayatullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, KPK. The second militant was identified as Zala Noor, a resident of North Waziristan.

It was reported that the premises which comes under brazen attack suffered huge damage a suicide bomber detonated himself, causing damage to the office on the fourth floor.

The Karachi police chief’s office, which was attacked by terrorists on Friday evening, was cleared a few hours later, and at least three terrorists were killed in the operation.