PM vows to build provinces’ capacity to fight terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to fully help provincial governments in their efforts to combat terrorism.

This determination was underlined by the prime minister during a phone call with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday.

During their chat, PM Shehbaz praised the security forces for their successful operation in fighting terrorists at the Karachi Police Chief’s office and clearing the compound.

He congratulated security officers and officials.

The prime minister also thanked God Almighty that no major loss of life or destruction occurred during the incident.

He also praised CM Shah for his timely action and for being present on the occasion.

The Sindh chief minister apprised the prime minister of the details of the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Chief’s office. He also informed him about the facts collected about the attackers.

Zardari says Sindh govt to provide full support to families of KPO martyrs

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi police office.

The former president said that the brave soldiers of the Sindh police would not let the terrorists go back home.

Zardari congratulated the Sindh police. He also expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of martyred policemen.

He said, “I am proud of the brave policemen of Sindh.”

He stated that the Sindh government would extend complete support to the martyrs’ families. He also urged the authorities to provide the finest medical care possible to those harmed by terrorists’ fire.

He warned that perpetrators behind the KPO attack would not go unpunished.