Selena Gomez shares self-love message after facing criticism about her body

Selena Gomez wouldn’t want to be anybody else. In fact, the Golden Globe nominee went Live on TikTok Feb 16 to share a message on self-love amid recent discourse about her appearance.

As the 30-year-old-who has been very open about her Lupus diagnosis and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017-explained, she tends to “hold a lot of water weight” while on her medication. “And that happens very normally,” she shared with TikTok viewers. “And then when I’m off of it I tend to kind of lose weight.”

She then sent a heartfelt reminder to fans (and herself). “I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful,” Selena continued. “And yeah we have days where maybe we feel like s–t but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me. So, yeah, not a model, never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you, I just, I’m definitely not that.”

Selena, who has also spoken out about her journey with bipolar disorder, went on to thank her fans for standing by her. “I just wanted to tell you I love you guys,” she concluded her Live. “And thanks for supporting me and understanding and if not, go away ’cause honestly I don’t believe in shaming people for body or anything.”

The Only Murders in the Building star has previously addressed online hate and the toll it’s taken on her mental health. As a result, the only social media app she has on her phone is TikTok.

“I find it to be a little less hostile,” Selena told Vanity Fair in an interview published Feb. 15. “There are wonderful things about social media-connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”