Aaron Taylor-Johnson responds to rumours he’s going to be the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has responded to ongoing rumours that he could play the next James Bond. While the actor set to replace Daniel Craig in the iconic franchise has not been chosen yet, Taylor-Johnson’s name has been part of the ongoing conversation.

Addressing the rumour mill specifically in conversation with Vanity Fair, Taylor-Johnson said an actor should “want to stay in your lane”.

“You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate,” he said. “You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world.” He added: “Because the moment you start believing the shit people say about you, you’ve lost your fucking mind. You’ve lost it.”

Lucien Laviscount is the latest actor to be mentioned in the conversation about the new James Bond.

The Emily In Paris actor is said to “tick all of the boxes” that film studio bosses are looking for in their new 007. Indeed, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is said to be “very taken” with Laviscount.

“Lucien ticks all of the boxes,” a source told The Mail On Sunday. “He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris.” “Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look.”