Bavuma replaces Elgar as South Africa’s new Test captain

CAPE TOWN: Temba Bavuma has been named South Africa’s new Test skipper as part of Cricket Soth Africa’s (CSA) restructuring of the leadership group, taking over from Dean Elgar. Bavuma, who has been retained as the ODI captain, will take over the Test leadership starting from the upcoming series against the West Indies. The 32-year-old, however, relinquished the T20I leadership, with the new T20I captain to be revealed when the white-ball squads for the series against West Indies are announced. Meanwhile, Dean Elgar, who led South Africa in 15 Test matches since taking over the captaincy from Quinton de Kock in 2021, will continue to be available as a player. The two-match Test series against West Indies, which is part of the WTC, begins on February 28. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series starting on March 16 and three T20Is beginning on March 25. The series concludes on March 28, three days before the start of IPL 2023. Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.