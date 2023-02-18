Chetan Sharma resigns as India’s chairman of selectors after TV sting operation

MUMBAI: Chetan Sharma has resigned from his post as India’s chairman of selectors after being caught in an undercover TV sting operation. His resignation was accepted by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, according to an ANI report. On February 14, an Indian TV news channel released video footage of Sharma talking about various matters relating to the national team, including alleged issues between Virat Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and Jasprit Bumrah’s injury. It appears that Sharma did not know he was being filmed clandestinely at the time. “Yes, Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation,” a senior BCCI source told PTI. “He resigned voluntarily and wasn’t asked to resign.”

Sharma was reinstated as chief selector only in January, after the BCCI had removed the entire selection panel in November following India’s semi-final defeat from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, and invited fresh applications. Sharma continued to function in his role until the new panel was appointed, with him once again as chairman. His exit leaves India’s selection panel comprising Salil Ankola, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee and S Sharath, with the BCCI yet to appoint a new chairman. Sharma, 57, played 23 Test matches and 65 ODIs for India between 1984 and 1994.