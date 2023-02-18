Shehbaz calls for ‘collective action’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a police office in Karachi, underlining the need for “collective action” to root out terrorism from the country. Taking strict notice of the attack, the prime minister has asked for a report on the incident. He appreciated the police and security forces for their effective action against the terrorists. He instructed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to extend full cooperation of the federal government in the clean-up operation against the terrorists. The prime minister underlined the need for collective action and the full force of the state to root out the menace of terrorism. He said that the terrorists had once again targeted Karachi, but this kind of cowardly act could not weaken the resolve of the police and law enforcement agencies. “The whole nation stands with police and security institutions,” he said, praying for the early recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi, while condemning the terrorist act, said that the entire nation stands beside the security forces. “Efforts will continue to eradicate the scourge of terrorism,” he added. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman (PPP) – whose party is in power in the province – condemned the attack. “Condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi police. Sindh police have bravely faced and crushed terrorism before,” he stated, taking to his official Twitter handle. The minister shared fears about more such attacks with hopes that the heinous acts won’t deter the country. “We have full faith they will do so again, such cowardly attacks will not deter us. #IstandwithKarachiPolice,” Bilawal wrote.