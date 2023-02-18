Pink Peoples Bus Service a way of mobility with dignity and safety

Access to public transportation is essential for allowing marginalized groups, including poor citizens, the elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities, to achieve their full potential. Though, viable public transportation is a global challenge the People’s Sindh Government have made it their priority to seek innovative solutions to overcome these challenges.

The Pink Peoples Bus Service which was recently introduced for the women of Karachi has opened a way of mobility with dignity and safety.

The safety and security concerns deter women from all back grounds, both employed and unemployed from using public transportation, with working women citing harassment as one of the top reasons. Affordability remains one of the other main challenges in terms of women accessing public transportation. While women’s economic situation is directly proportional to their level of mobility.

A well though efficient public transportation system of Women pink bus service in karachi will become a tool for empowering and enabling women to access jobs and economic opportunities. This is what peoples sindh government is all about.

Moreover, improving women’s mobility will ultimately enhance their role in the household and workplace in terms of decision-making, economic independency, women’s rights to public spaces, and political participation.

Though much more needs to be done in accommodating women’s needs, particularly those who depend on public transportation in the evening, bus stops require better safety measures, such as better lighting, continuous surveillance, and easier access to the police/security apparatus in case of emergency.

Efficient public transport can also improve economic efficiency and reduce socioeconomic inequalities.37 Access to reliable and sustainable employment opportunities is enabled by proper transportation. As a result, individuals are able to earn a sustainable income. when people are mobile and can seek employment opportunities and services beyond their residence area.

Transportation is directly correlated to economic empowerment.

Due to the more varied roles women play in their lifetimes, they are required to make more trips than their male counterparts. Women need to visit healthcare centers if pregnant, travel to childcare centers to drop and pick-up children, and go to markets for groceries, resulting in longer distances travelled and time spent on public transportation.

This is still a small part of responsibility by the government but if its expanded beyond it can do wonders for women.

The writer is Advisor SDGs Task Force Sindh and former MPA Sindh.