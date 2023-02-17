Shah Rukh wants ‘free popcorn’ as Pathaan ticket prices get slashed to Rs 110

In a massive treat for moviegoers, Yash Raj Films have slashed the ticket prices of all shows of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to Rs 110 for February 17. With the Siddharth Anand directorial already making and breaking box office records, the reduced ticket prices will certainly give an additional boost to the actioner as even SRK is all set to catch it in theatres!

Taking to Twitter, one of the fans of Shah Rukh Khan expressed their excitement by writing, “#PathaanDay on 17 Feb, 2023 All shows @ ? 110 flat!!” Replying to the tweet, King Khan thanked Yash Raj Films and asked them to arrange free popcorn as well.

“Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf Can u arrange some free popcorn also! No??” wrote SRK. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is all set to become the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club. Meanwhile, the combined all-language business of Pathaan has already crossed the coveted mark.