Tabu shares ‘film names’ that influenced her to go beyond boundaries

Tabu is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema. The actress never fails to impress with her acting chops. Currently, she is on a roll with her back-to-back projects. In 2022, Tabu won hearts with her performances in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Both films knocked it out of the park as they proved to be a hit at the box office. She is now all set to be seen in Bholaa with Ajay Devgn. Recently, in an interview, Tabu spoke about the films that pushed her beyond her own boundaries.

While speaking to Femina recently, the ace actress talked about her films like Maqbool, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Haider and others. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Tabu essayed a double role. She said that all her films have pushed her beyond her own boundaries. She also revealed that Kashmir from Haider has left an ‘indelible mark on her’.

She said, “In their own way, all my roles have pushed me. Maqbool was like that, Andhadhun was like that. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was like that, Bholaa (currently being filmed) is like that. They all pushed me in different directions. That’s the most wonderful part; that, as a creative person, I grew in a non-linear way. I mean, the strongest example I can give you from recent times is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

To be doing a double role, to be doing action, to be doing 20 years in the past and then the present, and then to play a ghost.”

Tabu added, “And then to play the villain, dancing, doing action, flying and falling and sporting that look with all the makeup, with so much physicality involved… I don’t think many actors have got to do that in one film. It was like 10 films in one for me. It was a lot that we were doing because I was in a harness for most of the time and in that makeup, that hair and blood on my face at all times. So, personal experiences like these really stand out. Like Kashmir from Haider (2014) will stay with me forever. It has left an indelible mark on me.”

Tabu will be next seen in Bholaa alongside Ajay Devgn. The film is directed by Ajay himself. She also has Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Ajay and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline.