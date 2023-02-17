Shah Rukh sends special message to Iffat Omer on Valentins’s Day

Bollywood’s megastar Shahrukh Khan sent a sweet video message to former model and actor, Iffat Omar, on Valentine’s day.

The ‘Aangan’ actor is over the moon upon receiving a heartfelt video message from his crush, King Khan on Valentine’s day. Omar shared the clip on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Valentines my all time crush @iamsrk ???? and thanks for these 2 seconds of your life you gave me??????is one of the happiest moment of my life.”

“Congratulations for the success of #pathaan superstar,” she added.

In the brief snippet, SRK is heard saying, “Assalam o Alaikum Iffat Omar! This is Shahrukh [Khan] and here is wishing you lots of love, lots of happiness, lots of goodness.”

“May you taste success in all your endeavours. Stay Happy and lots of love.”

The Insta post was showered with love from social users including the showbiz fraternity.