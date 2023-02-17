Urvashi wishes Naseem on 20th birthday

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela caused a stir online with her wishes to Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah on his birthday. The Quetta Gladiators player marked his 20th birthday yesterday by sharing a cake-cutting celebration with his teammates.

After Naseem Shah congratulated Shadab Khan on his wedding on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela left a comment on his post. The actress extended her wishes to Naseem and also congratulated him for being awarded an honorary DSP rank in Balochistan Police. “Happy Birthday Naseem Shah. Congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank,” wrote Rautela.

To everyone’s surprise, the young cricketer responded to the model with a humble “thank you” followed by an emoji gesturing gratitude with both hands joined together.

Twitter users are once again speculating about a possible connection between the cricketer and the actor. A Twitter user took a jab at the recent exchange of comments on Instagram.