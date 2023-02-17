Falak Shabir’s song ‘Pyaar Da Sahara’ featuring wife Sarah Khan out

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir husband of Lollywood gorgeous and talented actress Sarah Khan recently announced his song. On Valentine’s Day, he released his latest and first song with his wife ‘Pyaar Da Sahara’. He amused the fans with a romantic song on the International Day of Love. The couple taking to their Instagram handles updated the fans with good news as they shared the teaser and the clicks earlier and now shared the news of song release. On the other hand, Sarah Khan stunned their fans with her eye-catching clicks which she shared on her Instagram handle.