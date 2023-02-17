Munro, Azam strike as Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings by four wickets

KARACHI: Colin Munro and Azam Khan helped Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings by four wickets in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth edition at the National Bank Cricket Arena here on Thursday evening. Chasing victory target of 174, Islamabad reached home in 18.2 overs for tha loss of six wickets. Munro put Islamabad in control after hitting 58 runs off just 28 balls, while Azam smashed a blistering 44 runs off 28 balls. Munro hit five boundaries and four sixes before being bowled out, following a mix-up between him and Azam who hit six boundaries and one six. Mohammad Amir and Musa Khan gave Karachi early breakthroughs. Left-arm pacer Amir sent Hassan Nawaz (7) packing with a short delivery after the young batter hit him for a four. Musa, who previously represented Islamabad, got the better of the dangerous batsman Paul Stirling after he scored four runs. After the two pacers claimed two quick wickets, skipper Imad Wasim bowled Rassie van der Dussen for 31 runs to break the 59-run partnership between the South African and Munro. For Karachi, Musa and Amir took two wickets, while Imad claimed one.

Haider Ali strikes as Karachi set 174 target for Islamabad:

Earlier, Karachi set a 174-run target for Islamabad after they were put to bat first. Haider Ali sparkled for the home side as he completed his half-century to put his team in a strong position after they lost opener Sharjeel Khan at 34 and James Vince at 04. Haider hammered seven fours and two sixes to make 59 runs off 45 balls. He fell to Faheem Ashraf. Following Haider’s departure, Mohammad Wasim struck twice in an over by taking Matthew Wade and Imad Wasim’s wickets. Australian batsman Wade could score only 18 runs, while skipper Imad, who smashed 80 runs in Karachi’s opener against Peshawar, was sent back for a golden duck. Shoaib Malik scored 18 runs and fell to Rumman Raees. After a fiery start, Sharjeel was sent back to the pavilion by Tom Curran. Experienced pacer Raees announced his comeback for Islamabad by giving his side an early breakthrough. The left-arm pacer bowled Vince with an extraordinary in-swinging delivery on the last bowl of his first over.