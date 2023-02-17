Arrangements finalised for PSL matches in Lahore: Amir Mir

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir after the Punjab cabinet meeting said that the best arrangements are being made for the foolproof security of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) so that any kind of the possibility of resentment can be eliminated.

He said that IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has given a foolproof security plan to provide a peaceful and safe environment for cricket lovers in PSL and the cabinet has also approved the plan. He said that arrangements have been made to fully secure the 6 km route from the hotel to Gaddafi Stadium so that no untoward incident takes place. Apart from this, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the relevant departments to make effective management to maintain the flow of traffic during the matches. The traffic police and district administration have also been directed to minimize the duration of traffic closure and provide alternative routes to the public for their convenience.

He said that Lahore administration is making full preparations to make PSL an international level event. The Chief Minister of Punjab has directed the administration to make permanent arrangement of lights on the routes and to install walk-through gates in the stadium and to monitor through the central control room. Amir Mir said that the successful conduct of Pakistan Super League will raise the prestige of Pakistan and provide the best entertainment to the people. Meanwhile, Amir Mir said that the caretaker provincial cabinet has not made any decision about the appointment of the post of Advocate General Punjab. He said that the news being aired regarding the appointment of Advocate General Punjab is baseless and contrary to facts. Amir Mir stated that so far no decision has been made about the appointment of Advocate General Punjab in the provincial caretaker cabinet.