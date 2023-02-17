Latest Atlas Honda bike price in Pakistan

Following a massive increase in car prices, Pakistan’s largest two-wheeler player, Honda Atlas, has also announced an increase in the prices of its motorcycles.

It should be noted that this is the company’s second rate increase in February, as the two-wheel manufacturer raised motorcycle prices between Rs7,400 and Rs30,000 earlier this month.

The new rates came into effect on February 15.

Following are the new retail selling price (ex-factory):

Model Retail price

(exclusive of sales tax) Sales tax — 18% Retail price

(inclusive of sales tax) CD70 (Red, Black) Rs116,864.41 Rs21,035.59 Rs137,900 CD70 DREAM Rs125,000 Rs22,500 Rs147,500 PRIDOR (Red, Black, Blue) Rs153,813.56 Rs27,686.44 Rs181,500 CG125 (Red, Black) Rs174,491.53 Rs31,408.47 Rs205,900 CG125S (Red, Black) Rs206,694.92 Rs37,205.08 Rs243,900 CB125F (Red, Black, Blue) Rs280,423.73 Rs50,476.27 Rs330,900 CB150F (Red, Black) Rs355,000 Rs63,900 Rs418,900 CB150F (Silver) Rs358,389.83 Rs64,510.17 Rs422,900

During the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023, which was tabled by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, a day earlier at the National Assembly it was announced that the general sales tax (GST) rate had been increased to 18%.

Following an increase in GST, it is expected that several industries and sectors will raise the prices of goods and services.

During the ongoing economic crisis, Pakistan’s automobile sector has been hard hit due to difficulties in opening letters of credit caused by rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves and a weakening rupee.