Committee formed to probe Jan 23 power system collapse

Due to system disturbance in the transmission network of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), a total power system collapse occurred on January 23, 2023 around 07:34 a.m. which plunged the whole country into darkness and the system was completely restored after a longer duration. The Authority (NEPRA) took serious notice of the incident and acquired a preliminary report from NTDC and KE. Subsequently, a briefing/presentation by NTDC, KE, WAPDA and all DISCOs was held on January 31, 2023, wherein, all these companies submitted their point of view before the Authority. During the briefing, it was observed that stances taken by the entities are contradictory to each other and no one was ready to take responsibility of the incident. In view of the above, the Authority has decided to constitute the following inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of NEPRA laws, rules and regulations. The committee shall conduct the said inquiry and shall present a detailed report to the Authority in 15 working days. Imran Kazi, Sr. Advisor (M&E), NEPRA, as convener, Nadir Khoso, Market Expert, Ghulam Abbas Memon, Market Expert, Syed Safeer Hussain, Market Expert, as members, and Syed Aqib Ali Shah, Dy. Director (M&E), NEPRA, as secretary.