Muneeba Ali helps Pakistan beat Ireland at T20 World Cup

On Wednesday, Muneeba Ali led Pakistan’s women’s team to a 70-run victory over Ireland in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Newlands.

The star player hit 102 to set up a 70-run win over Ireland, leading the Women in Green to a total of 165, the highest-ever T20 World Cup total for the country.

Muneeba received accolades and praise from cricket greats such as West Indies’ Ian Bishop for becoming the sixth woman to score a century in T20 World Cup history.

After getting an initial blow from arch-rival India, team Pakistan is back in the event. In the recent clash, Ireland bowled out for 95, with Nashra Sandhu claiming career-best figures of four for 18.

Star player Muneeba and seasoned player Nida Dar, who scored 33, stitched 101.

On the other side, Ireland opening players Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis tumbled inside the first five overs. Young player Orla Prendergast played a knock of 31 and Eimear Richardson later makes 28 off 17. Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu then outfoxed Orla and Eimear.

Last year in November, Ireland beat Women in Green in a T20 series but were now outplayed in the recent clash at T20 World Cup.