Alec Baldwin to resume filming rust after being charged with involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin will soon be returning to work. The 64-year-old is set to resume his role as both an actor and a producer on Rust after he was formally charged in the case of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ fatal shooting.

Production on the western film, which initially halted in 2021 in the wake of Halyna’s death, will recommence this spring with original crew members, according to a press release obtained by E! News. In addition, the crew will see new faces, including Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins as an executive producer and Bianca Cline, who will serve as the new cinematographer.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” director Joel Souza said in a statement. “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

According to the release, safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan of Tenet Production Safety have also been added to the crew. “The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition,” the release noted. “Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set.”

The production announcement comes more than one year after a loaded prop gun held by Alec was discharged on set, killing Halyna and injuring Joel. The actor and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were formally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting in January, while Rust’s assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement with the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to the New Mexico District Attorney’s Office.

In response, Alec-who is currently also facing a civil suit from Halyna’s parents and sister in connection to her death-filed a motion Feb. 10 accusing prosecutors of committing “a basic legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a version of the firearm-enhancement statute that did not exist on the date of the accident.”

Baldwin’s attorneys also claimed in the filing, which was obtained by E! News, that current statute does not apply to his case being it requires “intent to intimidate or injure a person,” which they argued he did not have as he was “practicing a scene” with no intentions of hurting Halyna. Prior to this, Alec was named in a wrongful death lawsuit that Matthew filed in February 2022. In October, Matthew announced that the case will be dismissed after he and Alec reached a settlement with no admission of wrongdoing.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Matthew said in a statement. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.”