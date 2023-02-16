Alia calls Ranbir ‘cutest human ever’ as he wishes her and Raha on Valentine’s Day

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended an event at the Galgotias University in Delhi. Since he couldn’t be with wife Alia Bhatt on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, he shared a message for her and their daughter Raha at the event. He was in a black shirt and black denims paired with a black jacket and sported a heavy beard.

While talking to the students from stage, Ranbir took a pause to wish Alia and Raha on Valentine’s Day. He said amid loud cheers from the audience, “I want to wish my two loves Happy Valentine’s Day – my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls, I wish you Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Alia reacted to Ranbir’s Valentine’s Day message by sharing the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Cutest human ever”.

Alia’s mom Soni Razdan had also wished Ranbir, Alia and her other daughter Shaheen Bhatt on Valentine’s Day. Sharing a picture with Ranbir from Alia’s baby shower last year and one of her pictures with Alia and Shaheen, Soni wrote, “Happy Valentines Day to my three.”

Ranbir and Alia came close during the making of their first film together Brahmastra. They tied the knot in April last year and welcomed daughter Raha in November. Brahmastra, which released in September, too went on to become the year’s biggest Bollywood blockbuster.

Ranbir is currently promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. The film revolves around the complicated story of Ranbir and Shraddha’s characters who want to break up but don’t want the other person to take the blame of making the decision. The film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais and Ayesha Raza Mishra. It will release on Holi, March 8. Alia had praised the film’s trailer and written on her Instagram Stories, “truly one of my most favourite trailers!!” She also joined Shraddha to reveal Ranbir’s hidden Instagram ID as part of the film’s promotions.