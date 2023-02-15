Bangladesh hit by allegations of fixing approach during Women’s T20 World Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s campaign in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa has been hit with allegations of a spot-fixing approach made to one of their players by another cricketer. Dhaka-based Jamuna TV carried audio recordings of a conversation allegedly between two Bangladesh cricketers, one of whom is claimed to be with the squad in South Africa. The BCB’s chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the board expects the player in question to report the matter to the ACU. “The ICC’s anti-corruption unit looks after these matters,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying. “Our players are aware of their do’s and don’ts. If there’s been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event’s protocol. It is not a matter for the BCB’s investigation. We cannot react or talk about a news report. It is very sensitive in nature.”

On Tuesday, Jamuna TV reported an audio conversation between two female cricketers, the first allegedly in Bangladesh and the other with the team in South Africa. The one in Bangladesh is alleged to be the intermediary between another person and the T20 World Cup squad member. “I am not forcing anything,” the cricketer in Bangladesh is heard telling the one in South Africa. “You can play if you want. The fact that I told you, you can play this time or not. You choose which match you want to play. You can offer the match. It is your wish. You did well in one match, you can play the next game or not. The team management will let you do that.”

In reply, the player reportedly in South Africa said: “No my friend, I am not involved in these things. Please don’t tell me these things. I won’t be able to do these things ever. I request you not to tell me these things, please.” The ICC did not offer a comment when contacted. Bangladesh lost their first two games in Group 1 to Sri Lanka and Australia, and play New Zealand next in Cape Town on February 17.