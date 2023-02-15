Sock stunned by finance professional in Florida

DLERAY BEACH: Matija Pecotic should perhaps consider giving up his day job after the full-time finance professional stunned former world number eight Jack Sock on his ATP Tour main draw debut at the Delray Beach Open on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Croatian qualifier, who is a director of Capital Markets for Wexford Real Estate Investors — an affiliate of the $4 billion investment firm Wexford Capital —- rallied to beat Sock 4-6 6-2 6-2. Pecotic reached a career-high ranking of number 206 in 2015 but temporarily quit the sport due to complications following stomach surgery. He then went on to join Harvard Business School, where he rediscovered his love for the game. Pecotic sealed the win in front of his boss, who is a long-time friend of his coach Dominik Hrbaty. The world number 784, who meets Marcos Giron next, said the win over Sock in the opening round was unexpected but he did not approach the match thinking he did not have a chance.