Peshawar Zalmi score two-run thrilling victory over Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi scored two-run thrilling victory over Karachi Kings in the second match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth edition at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi here on Tuesday night. Chasing victory target of 200, Karachi lost four wickets for just 46 runs on the board. Then skipper Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik played brilliantly to build the innings with 52 and undefeated 80, respectively. But Karachi fell two runs short of reaching home and lost the high-octane contest. Karachi made 197 for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Peshawar set formidable target for Karachi: Earlier, unstoppable Tom Kohler-Cadmore helped Peshawar set Karachi a 200-run target for the loss of five wickets. After losing two quick wickets, Cadmore and skipper Babar Azam helped Peshawar get back into the game. The English batter put on a sensational performance for his side, scoring 92 runs off 50 balls, laced up with seven boundaries and six sixes. Cadmore hit Karachi skipper Imad Wasim for three sixes in a row, while Babar showed his brilliant skills, hitting seven fours and a six to score his 24th PSL fifty. The two added 139 runs for the third wicket. The partnership ended when Imran Tahir sent Babar back to the pavilion after scoring 68 runs off 46 balls. Following Babar’s departure, Bhanuka Rajapaksa came to the crease but was sent packing after scoring six runs off six balls. After Mohammad Amir conceded two boundaries in the first over, Mohammad Haris welcomed Mir Hamza with a boundary, but the left-arm pacer trapped the young wicket-keeper batter for an lbw with an in-swinging yorker. Saim Ayub got out after an unlucky run-out following Babar’s straight drive, which hit Hamza’s hand before toppling the wickets at the non-striker’s end. James Neesham (16) and Shakib Al Hasan (01) remained not out.