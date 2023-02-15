Nutshell Group to host 6th Edition of ‘The Future Summit’

Nutshell Group will host the 6th Edition of Pakistan’s largest corporate event, The Future Summit, in the commercial capital of Pakistan, Karachi, on February 15-16, 2023. The theme for this year is ‘Prepare for Disruption,’ which aims to explore emerging business opportunities amid challenges at local and global levels, disruption by technology, and innovation in businesses. The Summit will highlight core issues that businesses and economies are facing, and will deliberate upon strategies to resolve those issues and chalk out the best way forward into the future Senator Sherry Rahman, Federal Minister for Climate Change; Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum; Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson Pakistan Stock Exchange, SSGC & Karandaaz; Muhammad Aurangzeb, CEO and President, HBL, Chairman Pakistan Banks’ Association and Chairman Pakistan Business Council; Ghias Khan, CEO, Engro Corporation; Farrukh Amin, CEO, Unity Food Limited, and many national and international experts will express their views on the thought provoking sessions lined up for the 2-day conference.

Nutshell Group customarily partners with leading companies across a variety of sectors including Healthcare, Information Technology, Banking, Engineering, Energy & Power, etc. for this Summit. Nutshell Group would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Summit co-host Engro Corporation, the platinum partner HBL, the headline sponsor Unity Foods Limited, and distinguished sponsors and partners including SAP, K-Electric, Faysal Bank Limited, PTCL, Abacus Consulting Technology Limited, Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd, NBP Funds, Hilton Pharma, S&P Global, OICCI, CORPORATE PAKISTAN GROUP, Institute of Business Management, and ACCA.

The Future Summit (TFS) is an annual event, and brings together the most influential and forward-thinking corporate leaders and senior management from Pakistan and abroad, to highlight and discuss local and global challenges in an ever-evolving world, and their solutions through collaborative thinking. TFS is a flagship brand of the Nutshell Group that attracts distinguished speakers and audiences from a multitude of industries and focuses on sustainable business strategies for the future. This initiative of Nutshell Group of holding business summits over the years, covering a variety of domains and sectors, has received immense appreciation from the government, corporate, private, and public sectors, as well as the civil society. The Nutshell Group aims to expand the scope of this conference at the regional level in coming years.