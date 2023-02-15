Inflation at its peak: Javed

Former provincial health minister and PTI leader Dr Tahir Ali Javed while addressing the historic public rally held in Shakargarh said that this public sea has stamped the public seal on the narrative of Imran Khan, it was a public referendum in Shakargarh. Currently, inflation is at its peak in Pakistan, businesses are being destroyed and people have been deprived of their daily bread. The country is moving towards default. Only Imran Khan can manage Pakistan’s sinking economy. Dr Tahir Javed said that Imran Khan sacrificed his governments in two provinces for the sake of the people, immediate elections are the only solution to Pakistan’s problems.

The more the election is delayed, the country will go backwards. The rally started from City Stadium in Shakargarh and ended at Niamat Cadet College Tarkhana, led by PTI’s central leader and former provincial health minister Dr Tahir Ali Javed., former District Nazim Dr Niamat Ali Javed, and former MLA Dr Fauzia Javed. The participants of the rally covered a route of 13 kilometer’s in which 400 vehicles, more than 1000 motorcycles and hundreds of people participated. A large number of farmers, laborer’s, student organizations, lawyers, and teachers’ organizations participated in this public rally.