Punjab CM inspects security measures for PSL

The Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to inspect security measures for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. They reviewed the CCTV monitoring system, particularly in PSL routes, and observed the city areas on the digital wall.

The chief minister instructed the staff to work enthusiastically and to connect the CCTV cameras in Rawalpindi and Multan with PSCA Lahore to monitor the PSL. Additionally, he emphasized the need for a well-planned traffic management system for citizens and providing food and tea to the police and staff on PSL duty.

MD PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan informed that PSL was being monitored through 550 special cameras in Lahore while arrangements for monitoring of routes, hotels and stadiums were also completed as technical PSCA teams will work round the clock in the field.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to enthusiastically celebrate famous Jashan-e-Baharan in Lahore and major cities adding that marathon races would also be organized. He further directed to organize the horse and cattle show in the provincial metropolis.

A meeting was held under the chair of the caretaker chief minister at his office on Tuesday in which the holding of Jashan-e-Baharan was reviewed. Minister Information and Culture Amir Mir, Minister Local Government Ibrahim Murad, Minister Livestock Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, secretaries of local government, livestock and information departments, commissioner and DC Lahore, DG local government, DG PHA, DGPR and others attended the meeting while commissioner and DC Faisalabad participated through video link.

The celebrations of Jashan-e-Baharan would be held at different parks and places in Lahore. Due to PSL matches, celebrations would be arranged in different parks and places besides Jilani Park. The celebrations would be uniquely held to ensure maximum participation of citizens. Traditional food stalls would be set up along with the festivity of the circus. Similarly, music, flower shows, storytelling & painting competitions, birds, cat and dog shows and other events would be organized for public entertainment. Additionally, the canal and major roads would be illuminated with beautiful lights, the meeting was told.

The meeting contemplated the proposal to functionalise Indus Hospital Jubilee Town under the management of Recep Tayyip Erdo?an Hospital Trust. The proposal to manage the police lines’ dispensaries in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Ramim Yar Khan through Recep Tayyip Erdo?an Hospital Trust also came under discussion.

The CM called for a workable plan and directed that workable recommendations should be submitted about running the dispensaries in police lines on the pattern of Indus-managed hospitals. He also ordered a review of the prospects of liver transplant at the Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases. It was decided to install CT scan machines under a public-private partnership in five hospitals managed by the Indus Foundation. Talat Mehmood, Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust; founder chairman Mian Ahsan, Anwar Ahmad Khan, Faisal Afridi, Mian Ahmad Fazl, Azizur Rahman, Dr Tasman Ibne Rasa, Dr Shafiq Haider and Asif Javed attended the meeting. Industrialist Gohar Ejaz, provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir, IGP, health secretaries and others were also present.