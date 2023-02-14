Chinese Embassy expresses good wishes for PSL T20

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has expressed good wishes for the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket tournament that began on Monday.

“Wish HBL PSL 8 rolls a great success,the most cherished cricketing fiesta! Hope each team and players will have a wonderful performance and have fun!,” the Chinese Embassy posted its official Twitter handle.

The eighth edition of the PSL features defending champions Lahore Qalandars and last year’s runners-up Multan Sultans. It is the first time the tournament, featuring 34 matches, is taking place at four different venues in Pakistan. News Desk