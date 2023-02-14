Salman Khan’s dance step in Naiyo Lagda song leaves viewers amused

Salman Khan’s new song Naiyo Lagda from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a dance step which is similar to a leg exercise. Here’s how the viewers reacted to it. Salman Khan unveiled the first song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan during the Bigg Boss 16 finale on Sunday. Titled Naiyo Lagda, the song features Salman in long hair and shades, grooving alongside Pooja Hegde on the picturesque terrain of Ladakh. However, the highlight of the song was Salman’s unique dance step, which looked more like leg exercise as he brought his knees to the ground one by one. Also read: Fans spot Daggubati Venkatesh’s cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: ‘Its going to be special’ Naiyo Lagda has been sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal with music by Himesh Reshammiya. It has been written by Shabbir Ahmed. As soon as Salman shared the song on social media, many commented on his peculiar dance step in particular.