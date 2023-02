PAF’S IL-78 aircraft evacuates Pakistani families, students from Turkiye

An IL-78 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force landed back on Monday at PAF Base, Nur Khan after a successful mission of providing humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-stricken people of Turkiye. According to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), owing to the efforts of PAF, a number of Pakistani students and families stuck in the area were evacuated through the Ilyushin-78 and were brought back to the homeland safely. The Pakistani students and families expressed their gratitude for the overall efforts of Pakistan Air Force in bringing them back to Pakistan and rescuing their fellow countrymen stranded in the natural calamity abroad.