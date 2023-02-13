Smart 100 launched to revolutionize housing and construction industry

To upgrade peoples lifestyle and adapt to the latest and contemporary practices in the field of housing and construction, Smart Hub Construction (Pvt.) Limited has announced the grand opening of its latest residential project, Smart 100, located in F-18, Faisal Town, Islamabad and held an open house event on location. This state-of-the-art house boasts a host of cutting-edge technology and modern amenities, making it a standout among the local real estate offerings.

Zain Bajwa, CEO of Smart Hub Construction, shares the objective and philosophy behind Smart 100. He shared that he observed the living standard of people in America and was inspired to bring this level of smart technology to the people of Pakistan. With a mission to revolutionize the housing and construction industry of Pakistan, Smart Hub Construction is dedicated to incorporating modern technologies into its projects.

Bringing international technology to Pakistan, Smart 100 is a 1 kanal residential unit that is equipped with the world’s best home security system, Ring by Amazon. The house also features locks on doors and windows by Lockly, a renowned American brand, and motion sensor and remote controlled lights by Lutron. With 4 bedrooms, study room, a main kitchen, dining area, guest drawing room, powder room, and a clear-to-sky jacuzzi, Smart 100 has something for everyone. The house also has a 15 KVA solar power backup, automated water tanks and drainage systems, and smart devices on geysers and pipelines that ensure hot and warm water throughout the house.

Chaudhary Javed, GM Operations Faisal Town, brother of Mr. Chaudhary Majeed, CEO of ZEDEM International & Faisal Town, inaugurated the open house event held to celebrate the launch of Smart 100. He said, I am extremely grateful and overly joyed to see the launch of this exciting new addition to Faisal Town. He expressed commitment to continuously work towards improving the lifestyle of people by bringing international level construction quality and smart featured housing standards to Pakistan.

The open house event attracted a diverse crowd, including real estate professionals, investors, youth, and people from different walks of life. People appreciated the variety of modern features and quality of construction offered at Smart 100.