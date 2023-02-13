Sikh community delegation calls on Shakoor

The Sikh community and their places of worship are safe in Pakistan. Declared as an exemplary country in terms of protection of minorities. According to details, a 20-member representative delegation of Pakistani Sikh community headed by Sardar Ameer Singh, Pradhan Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) met Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor at his office on Monday. The delegation included members of National Minority Commission, Dr. Mampal Singh, Sarbat Singh, Sawant Singh and many other Sikh leaders from Nankana Sahib and Hasan Abdal. The Federal Minister of Religious Affairs said that I am very happy to welcome the representative delegation of Pakistani Sikhs. In today’s age, there is a fierce conflict between the people of religion and the non-religious community. There is a need for believers of all religions to unite and highlight the virtues of their respective religions. The Sikh delegation said that worship of Sikh religion is incomplete without #Nankana Sahib. Sikhs all over the world turn to Nankana Sahib and worship. The Sikh community and their places of worship are safe in Pakistan and our country is exemplary in terms of protection of minorities. After the establishment of the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in 1999, the management of places of worship further improved. He said that pilgrims coming to Kartarpur from India are facing many difficulties. He made several suggestions for the management of Kartarpur Corridor, improvement of facilities and welfare of the community. The Minister of Religious Affairs assured serious consideration and implementation of the recommendations presented by the delegation. The delegation also presented a regional shawl of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Minister of Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor called a consultative meeting of renound Ulemas/religious leaders across the country. All the representative scholars will be consulted about the rehabilitation of the earthquake victims through a video link meeting in Islamabad. Proposals will be sought for the support and encouragement of the earthquake victims of the brotherly countries of Turkey and Syria. The Minister of Religious Affairs further said that the Turkish nation is facing a very difficult time, they supported Pakistan in every difficult hour. Our brothers who are struggling with the terrible earthquake and severe weather are in dire need of help. The public is requested to donate generously to the Prime Minister’s Earthquake Relief Fund for Turkey. All the chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers should play an active role in helping the Turkish and Syrian brothers. All the religious leaders should encourage their relatives to actively participate in the Prime Minister Earthquake Relief Fund. If one neglects to help one’s brothers, human tragedy may arise.