Fawad slams ECP for delaying polls meeting

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding a meeting on Punjab general elections on Sunday despite court orders. Fawad, in a tweet, said: “The Election Commission should have held a meeting today for the polls, don’t make a joke of the Constitution and court orders.” Further criticising the commission, Fawad claimed that the “general impression” is that since the ECP is made up of “Munshis” (clerks or personal assistants), it will not hold provincial elections like it did in Islamabad. “This fiddling with the Constitution will cost the country dearly,” warned the former information minister. Fawad told the ECP that the Constitution is the only agreed document, and if that is also “trampled, then the state of Pakistan will be in serious danger”. “Enough is enough, our movement for the supremacy of the Constitution is ready. This movement will start with Jail Bharo [movement] and will continue till the restoration of the Constitution,” said the PTI leader. It should be noted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan on February 6 announced the “Jail Bharo” (fill up the prisons) movement over the delay in the announcement of the election schedule in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “If the elections are not held within 90 days, we will start the Jail Bharo movement,” Imran Khan had warned.