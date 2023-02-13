SC to hear Arshad Sharif murder case today

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed the hearing of the suo motu notice of Arshad Sharif’s murder case for today (Monday). A five-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijazul Ehsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will hear the suo motu notice. Justice Ijazul Ehsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar were included in the bench. The apex court sought reports of investigations conducted by the special JIT formed in the Arshad Sharif murder case. It is pertinent to mention that, the JIT formed by the SC of Pakistan visited Dubai last month on January 12, after a week of inquiry there, they flew to Kenya. After completing the investigation in both countries the JIT returned back to Pakistan on February 2.