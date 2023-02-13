Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 13 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 169239 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 197400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 13 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 194,200 Rs 178,016 Rs 169,925 Rs 145,650 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 166,495 Rs 152,620 Rs 145,683 Rs 124,871 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,650 Rs 15,262 Rs 14,568 Rs 12,487 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 472,007 Rs 432,671 Rs 413,006 Rs 354,005

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.