Hailey Bieber grooves to Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hailey Bieber has recreated dance 00000000000000000000000000000000000moves on a Bollywood hit song Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Hailey Bieber did the hook step of the popular song and the clip went viral. Lilly Singh who was an Indian-Canadian YouTuber shared a video on 0Instagram in which both beauties can be seen grooving. “When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model like hiiiii @haileybieber”, she captioned the post. “PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian”, she added. The song originally featuring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Hailey was married to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber. They tied the knot in 2018.