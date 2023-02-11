Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 11 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 169239 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 197400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 11 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 197,400 Rs 180,949 Rs 172,725 Rs 148,050 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 169,239 Rs 155,135 Rs 148,084 Rs 126,929 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,924 Rs 15,513 Rs 14,808 Rs 12,693 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 479,785 Rs 439,801 Rs 419,812 Rs 359,839

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.