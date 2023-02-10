Watch Sara, Saudi Arabia’s first interactive robot, talking

According to Gulf News, a new and innovative technological marvel was launched at Saudi Arabia’s LEAP 2023 international technical conference in Riyadh.

Sara, the first Saudi robot, has taken centre stage, greeting visitors to the Saudi Digital Pavilion with open arms.

The conference, which began on Monday and ran through Thursday, was themed “Towards New Horizons” and featured cutting-edge technology and advancements in the field.

في #ليب23 أول روبوت بشري مصنوع بأيدي سعودية PIC.TWITTER.COM/L90GR4UHN3 — عبدالله السبيعي (@ABDULLAH_IAPP) FEBRUARY 7, 2023

Sara, a collaboration between Saudi Digital and Qss Company, was designed to interact with visitors and respond to their inquiries. It has a slew of exciting features, such as the ability to communicate in multiple dialects, perform popular dances, and even detect distance.

Sara can initiate a conversation with visitors who greet her with a simple “Hello Sara” using an artificial intelligence-powered camera.

Sara not only recognizes and responds to various dialects, but it also has a pre-trained model that analyses sentences and understands their content before providing the appropriate answer in the form of text. Sara is thus not only an impressive technological display but also a valuable resource for conference attendees.